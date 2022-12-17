Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 16

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a family recovering from a fire, a new art installation, and the search for a missing man.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 16.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha family of six coping after house fire

Parents are fighting for their lives after rescuing their children from the fire.

5. Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott

Scott has since been booked into Douglas County Jail.

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

4. New art installation at Gene Leahy Mall

The Jun Kaneko sculpture complements several pieces already installed.

3. Unlicensed daycare owner denies neglect allegations

Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns.

2. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.

1. Missing man found dead in Cass County

Mark Clardy was found dead after he was reported missing.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

1. West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
2. 1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
3. Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
4. Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
5. Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
6. Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. tWitch dies

5. Superintendent retiring

4. Baby polar bear

3. Generous tip

2. New art installed

1. Shoes for homeless man

