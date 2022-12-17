Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 16
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a family recovering from a fire, a new art installation, and the search for a missing man.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 16.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha family of six coping after house fire
Parents are fighting for their lives after rescuing their children from the fire.
5. Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott
Scott has since been booked into Douglas County Jail.
4. New art installation at Gene Leahy Mall
The Jun Kaneko sculpture complements several pieces already installed.
3. Unlicensed daycare owner denies neglect allegations
Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns.
2. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.
1. Missing man found dead in Cass County
Mark Clardy was found dead after he was reported missing.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. tWitch dies
5. Superintendent retiring
4. Baby polar bear
3. Generous tip
2. New art installed
1. Shoes for homeless man
