Omaha cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America Day for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 130 wreaths were put on veterans’ graves over the weekend at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

“This is our first time participating in the Wreaths Across America Project,” said Shannon Justice, a location coordinator with Wreaths Across America. “We were prompted by a local non-profit organization.”

The Wreaths Across America Project is an event celebrated nationwide. Cemeteries across the United States participated by inviting members of the community to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to remember and honor their service.

Shannon Justice organized the event location in Omaha. She said this event is done annually during the holidays.

“Our volunteers are laying the wreaths; they say the veterans’ names out loud and remember them out loud and the presence of mind.”

That is exactly what volunteer Sue Carson did. She was glad she got to lay a wreath on one of her favorite veterans, John Nichols.

John Nichols was a member of the union army during the civil war and worked alongside former president Abraham Lincoln.

“The story about the bullethole that went through his hat,” Carson said. “John Nichols is the one who retrieved the hat and calmed Abraham Lincoln’s horse and saved the day.”

When people drive by the cemetery, Justice, and Carson hope they can see the wreaths and acknowledge the work done for veterans.

