Omaha cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America Day for first time

Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 130 wreaths were put on veterans’ graves over the weekend at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

“This is our first time participating in the Wreaths Across America Project,” said Shannon Justice, a location coordinator with Wreaths Across America. “We were prompted by a local non-profit organization.”

The Wreaths Across America Project is an event celebrated nationwide. Cemeteries across the United States participated by inviting members of the community to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to remember and honor their service.

Shannon Justice organized the event location in Omaha. She said this event is done annually during the holidays.

“Our volunteers are laying the wreaths; they say the veterans’ names out loud and remember them out loud and the presence of mind.”

That is exactly what volunteer Sue Carson did. She was glad she got to lay a wreath on one of her favorite veterans, John Nichols.

John Nichols was a member of the union army during the civil war and worked alongside former president Abraham Lincoln.

“The story about the bullethole that went through his hat,” Carson said. “John Nichols is the one who retrieved the hat and calmed Abraham Lincoln’s horse and saved the day.”

When people drive by the cemetery, Justice, and Carson hope they can see the wreaths and acknowledge the work done for veterans.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges

Latest News

A school hosts a food giveaway
Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families
A nonprofit supports single parents in Omaha
Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha
Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
A nonprofit supports single parents in Omaha
Nonprofit supports single mothers in Omaha