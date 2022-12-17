Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms got a chance to do their holiday shopping this weekend at the Abide campus in North Omaha.

It’s the Winter Wonderland Emporium, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional.

They spend the entire year collecting thousands of items so single moms can come in and get what they need for their kids and for themselves. Moms can pick up toys, books, formula, socks, coats, or whatever they need.

Tiffany Farmer is a single mom. She lost her husband at the beginning of this year and knows how important the extra help can be this time of year.

“I think it’s a blessing and it’s an honor to be able to be in a community that helps others in their time of need,” says Farmer.

“We don’t want them to just leave with a gift; we want them to leave with tools, ways to change their life,” says event organizer Jordan Grady.

A total of 91 volunteers are signed up to volunteer throughout this weekend, but they rely on thousands of volunteers throughout the entire year to help with organizing donations. The event also provides free childcare, so the moms can shop worry-free.

These women also have access to resources. The nonprofit partners up with 20 other nonprofits who set up tables offering information about jobs, even on-the-spot interviews. One mom was hired on the spot on Saturday.

“The head of our nonprofit, her passion in life is to have the people who have the resources, connected with the people who have the needs,” says Grady. “Sometimes there’s a disconnect. Having them all in one place is the goal so that they can leave, even if they don’t need something today they know that it exists.”

Project Intentional started two years ago with just donations.

“This year we really tried to focus on only new items, or gently used and monetary, so we could purchase what people needed. Last year we helped 489 parents, like 800 children and we had them tell us what they needed for this year,” says Grady.

Parents do have to register in advance so organizers have an idea of how many families to expect. This year they sold out the number of spots in less than two hours.

This year’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Abide Omaha campus near 45th and Wirt streets.

