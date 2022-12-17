Lincoln inmate missing from correctional facility

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities have been notified of a missing inmate out of Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn’t return to the community correctional facility Friday night from his job in the community.

The Lincoln Community Correctional Facility has a lower custody level. Inmates are allowed to have work opportunities, attend school and go to religious services with approval and without supervision.

Duckett is five-foot-seven inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or the local authorities.

Keith Duckett, 26
Keith Duckett, 26(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Duckett’s sentences started April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years for charges out of Douglas County including third-degree domestic assault, theft and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His next parole hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2023.

