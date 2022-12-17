Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly weekend, tracking a storm ahead of Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy start with a few lingering flurries Saturday will offer more sun by the afternoon but will stay cold. Highs warm to the mid 20s but with a breeze it will feel more like the single digits to teens all day. Sunday is the best day of the weekend to get outdoors! Highs warm back near 30 with sunshine ahead of more chilly air to kick off next week.

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday and will linger through Thursday. These are both 6 First Alert Weather Days because of accumulating snow, the coldest air of the season and strong winds.

This comes with snow potential and will be our best shot at providing a white Christmas! This also drives in a round of intense cold that brings highs to the single digits and overnight lows below zero.... wind chill could dip below -30 degrees.

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas with highs in the teens.

