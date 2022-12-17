David’s Morning Forecast - Morning flurries, cold and breezy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scatter flurries with cold conditions once again across the area this morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper teens to around 20 degrees, but with breezy northwest winds, our wind chills are mostly in the single digits. Scattered flurries will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but some sunshine is back in the forecast by this afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures don’t warm much and wind chills likely remain in the single digits to low teens for most of the day. High temperatures should top out around 25 degrees in Omaha, although it will be colder in northeastern Nebraska and western Iowa where clouds will stick around longer.

Wind Chills Today (WOWT)

A frigid start is expected on Sunday, morning temperatures likely bottom out in the single digits for much of the area. The good news is we should see plenty of sunshine through at least the early afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm slightly into the low 30s. Winds will be on the lighter side as well, so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Clouds roll back in Sunday night into Monday as a quick moving system slides by to our south. This storm will likely bring snow to parts of Kansas and Missouri, with some snow showers possible into far southeastern Nebraska and southern Iowa. At this time, accumulating snow looks to stay south of Omaha, though we could see a few light snow showers. We should see a quiet but cold day on Tuesday with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Arctic Blast Next Week (WOWT)

A powerful Arctic blast is slated to arrive on Wednesday. The strong cold front will likely result in snow throughout the day on Wednesday with gusty winds developing throughout the day. Accumulating snow appears likely at this time, with impacts for the afternoon and evening drive especially. Temperatures will be plunging as well, with overnight lows potentially falling to near or even below zero. Coupled with gusty winds and lingering snow, this will produce dangerously cold conditions. With snow expected to be on the ground, the dangerous cold with likely stick around into the holiday weekend.

