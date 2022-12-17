Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families

A school hosts a food giveaway
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of good cheer during the season. Cars lined up at Creighton Prep High School Saturday for their yearly Operation Others food drive.

Catholic high school students from across the metro area filled up cars and SUVs with bags of groceries that were delivered to Omaha area families in need.

“These families are so very appreciative,” said Michele Ernst, the president at Marian High School. “When we drop these things off and the kind of feedback we get on it, I mean, it’s just really great.

“It’s a Christmas tradition in our family,” said Creighton Prep alumni Troy Pfannenstiel. “We can always block out this Saturday. we get up early, get coffee, and breakfast and then come here and deliver until we’re done.”

thanks to the efforts of the students, volunteers and alumni, more than 1,000 families received a delivery.

They served a total of 5,630 people in the community.

Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges

Creighton Prep hosts Operation Others food drive