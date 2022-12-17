Creighton drops a sixth straight 69-58 at Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton opened up the BIG EAST on the road at Marquette and lost 69-58. The Bluejays led early but after a 22-22 tie the Golden Eagles closed out the first half on a 18-9 run. In that same spot late in the half Marquette also had a 19-2 run, which overlapped with the 18-9 run.

Fredrick King played 28 minutes and delivered a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds. The freshman also had seven dunks starting in place of Ryan Kalkbrenner who missed a third game. Baylor Scheierman also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Turnovers were an issue, with a season-high 18 by the Jays.

Creighton will come home for only the second time since mid November to host Butler Thursday night.

