Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night

The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters just outside of far northeast Lincoln had their hands full Thursday night with a large grass fire that broke out.

It started just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured the large flames spreading quickly along the south side of the interstate. Crews were posted up along the interstate and on 98th Street, north of Highway 6.

Volunteers from Waverly, Southeast and Raymond were all called to put out the flames, which took close to an hour to extinguish.

It’s unclear if there’s been any damage or how many acres were burned. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

Latest News

1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
generic crash
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow potential followed by arctic air pouring south