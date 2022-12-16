Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 25-year veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has been chosen as the city’s new police chief.

The Board of Police Commissioners announced Thursday that Stacey Graves was chosen to lead the department.

Graves, who is currently acting deputy chief, takes over a department facing several challenges, including a federal investigation into claims of racism against Black officers, a whistleblower complaint over the department’s handling of evidence and public records requests, and years of criticism from civil rights groups about the use of excessive force against Black residents.

Graves is the first woman to be named permanent chief in Kansas City. Two other women served as interim chiefs.

