Vacation watch: Omaha-area police programs keep an eye on your home while you’re away

Douglas and Sarpy county have forms you can fill out to request patrol service
Police share advice on keeping your home safe
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacation is great until that little voice in the back of your head says, “Did I lock the front door?”

Fortunately, several local police departments, including those in Sarpy and Douglas County, have a vacation watch program where they’ll check in on your house while you’re gone.

“We’re going to periodically check on their home through the day and night. Pretty much hopefully every single day, depending on the type of call volume. We’re going to be checking on your home pretty regularly,” said Papillion Officer Adam Boehmer.

As 6 News rode along with Officer Boehmer on a sample house check, he shared ways to make your home less appealing to thieves.

“Windows are all secured, locked, not just shut but also locked. Window blinds all shut. Couple lights on is always helpful,” he said. “Exterior lights of the home on during the night. That is a really good deterrent for criminal activity.”

Officer Boehmer also explained how a house check works.

They’ll park away from the house. Generally, they’ll do a walk around and check the front doors, back doors, and fences.

“If there was anything that came up to where it was suspicious, a door was propped open, a window was broken, your fence was left open. Anything like that, we’re going to contact you,” said Boehmer.

While officers won’t take your mail or trash in for you, they suggest asking a neighbor. Another tip he said is if your driveway is going to be empty, ask a neighbor to park there while you’re gone. That way a car will be visibly coming in and out of your driveway.

When you fill out a form to join the watch list, the more information the better: “If you’re going to do that vacation watch with the police department, make sure you let us know those vehicles and those times of day you’re going to have people coming and going,” he said.

Online signup

Douglas County residential request for special attention service
Sarpy County vacation watch request

