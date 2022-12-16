Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jay Mims, a prominent figure in the Omaha soccer community, is resigning as Union Omaha’s head coach.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jay for these past two years,” Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette said. “He’s a phenomenal ambassador for Omaha and a great soccer coach. I wish him the best of luck and look forward to seeing where his career takes him.”

Mims was announced as the organization’s first head coach on May 7, 2019. In the past three years, he has seen a 38-17-27 (W-L-D) record across all competitions.

“I am very grateful of the opportunity Gary Green and Larry Botel gave me four years ago,” Mims said. “I was hired here with no brand, no crest, no name and no team. I am proud to say I have helped build something special here from the ground up with Union Omaha. I am thankful for all of the great people I have worked with along the way, especially all of the players and staff members.”

Union Omaha says Mims has coached players to many League One accolades, including 11 All-League selections.

“I will always remember the historic first season, the XCancer jersey partnership reveal, the amazing championship year, the unprecedented Open Cup run and the numerous league records accomplished. But most of all, I will remember all of the incredible, loyal and amazing fans and supporters. Thank you all as I look forward to a new challenge.”

A search for a new head coach is underway.

