Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.

The patrol said the incident began Thursday evening, when a trooper who spotted a semi driving recklessly on I-80 near Lincoln initiated a traffic stop.

The patrol says the truck initially pulled over on the shoulder, but then accelerated in reverse, hitting the trooper’s cruiser and leaving the trooper with minor injuries. The semi then fled westbound on I-80 and led other law enforcement on a chase for more than two hours before the truck was stopped and the driver arrested.

