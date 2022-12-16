Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide

A woman is arrested in connection to a quadruple homicide
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.

Carrie Jones
Carrie Jones(Antelope County Sheriff's Office)

Police say in the early morning Jason Jones killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford in their home in Laurel. He allegedly then went to his neighbor’s home and killed 53-year-old Michele Ebeling.

Jason is also accused of setting fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Carrie played a role prior to the murders, indicated by information found during the examination of the two suspects’ phones.

Carrie was arrested without incident at her home. She is lodged in Antelope County Jail for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

