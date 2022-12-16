Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the state’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse.

His appointment would come from a new governor Ricketts helped get elected.

Critics — including some within the GOP — say it’s a bad look that will give voters the impression that wealthy, powerful men are dictating government control.

Jeremy Aspen is an Omaha Republican and former state party delegate and one of those criticizing a Ricketts appointment. He suggests Gov.-elect Jim Pillen name another Republican — one who didn’t spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him elected — to the seat.

