Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Flurries & wind again on a cold Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will still be rounds of flurries moving through today but little to no accumulation will not add to the slick roads that we still have in quite a few spots. Clouds, wind and cold air will be locked in place all day otherwise. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s all day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will be rather brisk again today easily gusting to near 30 mph this afternoon. That will keep wind chills in the single digits all day as well.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Wind Chill
Wind Chill(WOWT)

Some good news over the week will be the return of the sunshine and the calming of the wind. Clouds will clear Saturday afternoon but wind will still gust to near 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail -- Ex-wife doesn’t think he’ll cooperate with detectives
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute
Cold on the way
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly to end the week, storm system ahead of Christmas
Now that the weather's changing -- it might be time for new tires.
Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast