Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Flurries & wind again on a cold Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will still be rounds of flurries moving through today but little to no accumulation will not add to the slick roads that we still have in quite a few spots. Clouds, wind and cold air will be locked in place all day otherwise. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s all day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will be rather brisk again today easily gusting to near 30 mph this afternoon. That will keep wind chills in the single digits all day as well.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Chill (WOWT)

Some good news over the week will be the return of the sunshine and the calming of the wind. Clouds will clear Saturday afternoon but wind will still gust to near 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.