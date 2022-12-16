Pediatric flu death reported in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reported a pediatric flu death on Friday.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director.

The CDC has reported 30 additional pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

The Douglas County Health Department said it had also confirmed one adult flu-related death this season, but noted adult flu deaths are likely underreported as it’s not required that the health department be notified of that cause. Lancaster County also reported an adult flu death earlier this week.

DCHD urges residents to get a flu shot, which can take up to two weeks to provide protection. The flu season generally runs through April.

The most recent DCHD flu report showed 4,604 flu cases had been reported this season as of Dec. 10, which is more cases than were reported in all of the last two flu seasons combined. In the flu season preceding the pandemic, the health department confirmed more than 6,900 cases from October 2019 through April 2020.

Across Nebraska, more than 3,000 positive flu tests were confirmed this week — an increase of about 4% from the week prior. RSV is falling, but there were still 500 cases reported in the last seven days.

RSV is down but there were still nearly 500 cases.

