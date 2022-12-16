Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite

The officer was bitten while dispatched on a welfare check.
A Papillion police officer is in the hospital after being bitten by a dog.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call.

Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.

The owner of the dog retreated inside the house with her dog and later refused to come out.

The pitbull-lab mix was taken by the Nebraska Humane Society. The owner was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and having a dangerous dog.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail -- Ex-wife doesn’t think he’ll cooperate with detectives
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Millard North HS product Kate Galvin returns to metro in NCAA Final Four
Former Millard North VB star comes home to Final Four
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an...
No indictment for Cass County deputy in February officer-involved shooting