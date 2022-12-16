Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges

The 20-year-old worked with others to cash counterfeit business checks in several states, according to court documents.
By Gina Dvorak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud.

Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.

Investigators said she traveled with others to Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Nebraska to commit the fraud, cashing the counterfeit checks under the guise that they were payroll checks from actual businesses.

The perpetrators would pose as an employee of the businesses but change the contact information on the checks. That way, when the bank called businesses to verify the payments, they were actually calling the number belonging to someone on the suspect’s team.

Burdine is facing six counts, according to the indictment:

  • three counts of bank fraud between January and June, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release; and a fine of as much as $1 million
  • three counts of “uttering counterfeit securities” in May, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release; and a fine of as much as $250,000

