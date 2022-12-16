Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges.

Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Kent is accused of leaving five cats in an apartment for an extended amount of time, two of which died.

According to court records, Kent was late on rent due to her rental assistance running out. The apartment staff had not heard from her since Sept. 21.

After a 24-hour notice, apartment staff entered the apartment near 180th and Oak Plaza on Oct. 18 only to find three cats trying to get out the door.

One cat was found dead just inside. An abundance of animal feces and household items were also seen strewn about the apartment. 

The Nebraska Humane Society was called and a second dead cat was found in the living room. The deceased cat had been partially mutilated.

It was also found that a trash can was pulled out across the floor, empty containers had holes chewed in them, and cabinets were opened.

Kent allegedly said she would go to the apartment “every few days” and knew the power had been turned off. She said she thought she was feeding them enough when she would visit but didn’t realize how skinny they were.

Court records are not clear when she last lived in the apartment, but investigators noted Kent filed a change of address form on July 30, 2022.

