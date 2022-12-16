No indictment for Cass County deputy in February officer-involved shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury decided Thursday not to indict a Cass County deputy over an in-custody shooting that left one man dead.

In February, Nebraska State Patrol said Andrew Stratton had been shot by the deputy.

The incident began to unfold after Stratton’s father called 911 saying Andrew, 34, had hit him in the head. When deputies arrived at the house at about 11 p.m. Feb. 14, they were told Stratton was in the basement — and possibly armed.

Exact details have not yet been released, but NSP said a deputy fired his weapon during negotiations.

“During the course of negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton,” according to the initial release from Cass County authorities report back in February.

Thursday, 6 News found out that no charges would be filed.

“I just can’t even believe it,” Stratton’s mother, Wendy Guida, told 6 News on Thursday via text message. “I have been waiting for 10 months and have never even been given any details from Cass County as to how or why they shot him in the back. Maybe now I will finally learn why they shot my sweet Andrew.”

The shooting happened in Alvo that left a 34-year-old man dead at a residence Sunday night.

A trooper arriving at the scene said that day that gunshots were heard outside the residence on arrival, prompting the trooper to rush into the home and assist deputies with life-saving measures, the release states.

Investigators said they found a bow and arrow and a long knife at the scene.

Stratton was the brother of Josh Stratton, reported missing in 2018. Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Josh was off his meds and his mother said she had been working to piece together clues from his disappearance and posting reminders on the anniversaries of his death.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.