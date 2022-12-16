Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Aldrick Scott's ex-wife talks exclusively to 6 News about the man she knew.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Nebraska.

The 47-year-old Scott was lodged into the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He is wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha in November.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team picked him up in Texas after Scott decided to reverse course and not fight extradition.

He’s scheduled to be formally charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, who has been missing since before Thanksgiving. Since he was arrested in Central America, it’s likely the judge would deem him a flight risk, refuse to offer a bond and keep him in jail until trial.

Allen has been missing since the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. She was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets.

Cari Allen, 43
Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Searches around her home, the landfill, and places off the beaten path have turned up no leads.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

Latest News

1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
generic crash
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow potential followed by arctic air pouring south