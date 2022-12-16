Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail -- Ex-wife doesn’t think he’ll cooperate with detectives
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

Latest News

Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware