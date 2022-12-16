Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning.

26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m.

The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was traveling north on Highway 71 when Wuebker’s 2007 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line and hit it head-on.

Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said weather and road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.