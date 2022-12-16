Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck.
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning.
26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m.
The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was traveling north on Highway 71 when Wuebker’s 2007 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line and hit it head-on.
Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said weather and road conditions likely contributed to the crash.
