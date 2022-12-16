Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning.

26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m.

The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was traveling north on Highway 71 when Wuebker’s 2007 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line and hit it head-on.

Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said weather and road conditions likely contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

Latest News

1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was...
Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department