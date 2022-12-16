Iowa sex offender sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for enticing high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down this week in federal courts in Nebraska and Iowa, according to updates from the U.S. Attorney’s offices.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, whose office is in Omaha, reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Quinn Matthew Sorensen, 23, of Missouri Valley, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Iowa to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting, coercing, and enticing a minor. He will also be required to sever 12 years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, Sorensen was discovered to be having a relationship with a Millard West High School freshman after students told a school resource officer there. Investigators discovered that he was corresponding with several girls at the high school via text and Snapchat messages, encouraging high school freshmen to date him and engage in sexual acts. He also provided them with alcohol and marijuana. In one instance, Sorensen picked up a student in Omaha and transported her to his apartment in Missouri Valley.

Jose Ramon Cisneros Perez, 22, was sentenced this week in federal court in Omaha for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography. Judge Robert F. Rossiter sentenced Cisneros to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. The case originated in Kansas City, Mo., after the father of a 10-year-old girl there reported that his daughter had been communicating online with someone who had asked her to send sexually explicit photos of herself. Through undercover work, a detective in Kansas City determined that the suspect’s IP address was at an Omaha residence. Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence, and Cisneros admitted to engaging in the conversation with the Kansas City child as well as having similar conversations with other children online. “Forensic examinations of Cisneros’s electronic devices showed images of child pornography stored on the devices,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office release states.

Melissa Grantski, 51, of Seward, was sentenced this week in Lincoln by U.S. Judge John M. Gerrard for “willful failure to collect or pay over employment taxes.” She was sentenced to five years probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement. She was also fined more than $58,000 in restitution. In October 2017, IRS officers noticed Grantski had an unpaid tax debt for failing to pay payroll taxes for a trucking company in Seward during seven quarters from 2015 to 2017. They later discovered that she was already on probation for a similar conviction out of Seward County. “Investigators unsuccessfully worked with Grantski to come into compliance with tax laws and pay off her tax debt,” the release states.

Christian Genchi, 29, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 15 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. On Aug. 9, 2021, Omaha Police searched a home and found a safe in the garage. The safe belonged to Genchi and had a revolver and three pounds of meth inside.

Josiah Negley, 35, of Holdrege, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. On March 30, 2019, police got a search warrant for a building in Kearney. Negley was in the building during the search, which ended in the seizure of 117 grams of meth. Co-defendants also allegedly indicated they went to Colorado to get meth to bring back to Kearney to sell.

Anthony L. Taylor, 34, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to two years and six months in prison for being an addict in possession of a firearm. On April 10, 2020, a source working for the ATF bought a handgun from Taylor, who was a user of drugs during this time.

Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to four years and two months in prison for armed bank robbery. On Aug. 19, 2021, Cassidy went into the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg, Nebraska with a knife and demanded money. After getting money from the teller, Cassidy fled the bank and was apprehended shortly after.

Andrea Rodriguez, 42, of Norfolk, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to four years probation and a $10,000 fine for two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization less than $1,000. From July 2019 until to October 2020, Rodriguez was employed by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska as the Director of the Ponca Tribe’s Domestic Violence Department. Rodriguez was responsible for handling money that the Ponca tribe received from the 2018 Victims of Crime Act Assistance Grant. Rodriguez allegedly created false reimbursement requests from domestic violence victims. The false requests were for paying the bills of domestic violence victims, instead, they were used to pay Rodriguez’s own personal bills. Rodriguez received roughly $19,431.57 in tribal funds during the scheme.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.