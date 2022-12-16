Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge.

Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.

Thursday, the Barger campaign announced they found that its request for a hand recount was denied. A Lancaster County District Court judge dismissed the legal challenge.

The judge said the recount method must be the same as the initial count for Legislative races. A machine tabulator was used in this race.

Barger argued a small sample size in Lancaster County’s post-election audit was not viable enough to determine error rates.

“The County Election Commission reviews the ballots in just three races in only three precincts out of 198 total precincts in Lancaster County, Barger said in a statement. “Under GAAP, FASB or other audit standards, this small sample is not statistically viable. A 3% error rate by a machine may have switched the results in this race. Now, we will never know the error rate.”

Barger noted there isn’t enough time to put his request to a higher level, as it takes nearly two weeks for a local election to be certified.

“This ruling is unfortunate, but not entirely unforeseen,” Barger said. “Senator-elect Dungan is likely preparing to represent the Northeast voters, as he should. The Barger Campaign thanks all of its supporters throughout this tough legislative race. The campaign will examine next steps, if any.”

