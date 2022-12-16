Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge.

Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.

Thursday, the Barger campaign announced they found that its request for a hand recount was denied. A Lancaster County District Court judge dismissed the legal challenge.

The judge said the recount method must be the same as the initial count for Legislative races. A machine tabulator was used in this race.

Barger argued a small sample size in Lancaster County’s post-election audit was not viable enough to determine error rates.

“The County Election Commission reviews the ballots in just three races in only three precincts out of 198 total precincts in Lancaster County, Barger said in a statement. “Under GAAP, FASB or other audit standards, this small sample is not statistically viable. A 3% error rate by a machine may have switched the results in this race.  Now, we will never know the error rate.”

Barger noted there isn’t enough time to put his request to a higher level, as it takes nearly two weeks for a local election to be certified.

“This ruling is unfortunate, but not entirely unforeseen,” Barger said. “Senator-elect Dungan is likely preparing to represent the Northeast voters, as he should. The Barger Campaign thanks all of its supporters throughout this tough legislative race. The campaign will examine next steps, if any.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

Latest News

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
Capitol Building
Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is mulling the applications for outgoing Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse's...
Who will fill Sen. Ben Sasse's seat?
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment