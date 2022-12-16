Former Millard North VB star comes home to Final Four

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Forget that none of the Nebraska teams made it to this NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four. The fans in the middle of the University of San Diego section will tell you it’s not about who isn’t here, it’s about who is: former Millard north star Kate Galvan, a promising freshman for the Toreros.

“It’s great... once in a lifetime.”

That’s Kate’s grandpa Larry, who along with more family and friends wouldn’t miss this homecoming for the world.

“What a thrill, what a thrill,” Kate’s father Brian Galvin said. “My daughter’s been playing volleyball since (she was) 10, never ever would believe something like this would happen, we’re just so thrilled for her and her team, she loves her teammates, wonderful coaches, national coach of the year, we couldn’t be happier.”

“This is so awesome, this is so unbelievable,” Kate’s mother Michelle Galvin said. “I moved to San Diego so I‘ve been at as many games as I could be, they’re just so glued together, this is gonna be great.”

A three time all-state honorable mention in high school, Kate didn’t play much during the season for San Diego, which finished the campaign 31-2 after the semi-final loss in four sets to Texas Thursday night at CHI Health Center. She’ll redshirt the season, but the chance to grow at one of the most dynamic young programs in the country makes you kind of remember when she was part of a state championship back at Millard North in 2018.

“That’s what’s great, we got a local girl done well,” her dad said. “We’re thrilled parents, thrilled family (and) she’s gotta lot of friends here.”

Friends in the San Diego cheering section wearing “Why Not Us” powder blue t-shirts to support the school, included former high school classmates Diya, Gigi, Taylor and Ivy, who hadn’t seen her on the court since she started college.

“It’s really exciting,” Dya Kishore said. “We’re really proud of Kate because she is amazing!”

Three of those four friends attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with one at Arizona. The suggestion was made there could be some road trips next season between Nebraska and San Diego to see Kate on the court, where she’s expected to compete for a starting spot in 2023.

