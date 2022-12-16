EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night.

He will then be booked on a kidnapping charge in connection with Cari Allen’s disappearance.

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He is wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha in November. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

6 News spoke with his ex-wife, revealing a story with many layers.

“On paper, he looks like a great guy: retired military, a family man,” Tonya Shumate said. “He looks and acts like a great guy — and charismatic. It’s just, in private, he’s a completely different person. He has to be in control of everything.”

Shumate lives in North Carolina. She told 6 News she was married to Scott for seven years and that they were together for 10.

They had two children together.

“My daughter has been to Cari Allen’s house a couple times,” Shumate said. “She actually said Cari was really into Aldrick. They were in love, but Aldrick thought she was cheating. She had a date that night with someone else.”

Allen has been missing for 26 days now. She was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets the Saturday night before Thanksgiving.

Searches around her home, the landfill, and places off the beaten path have turned up no leads.

“I wish he would say what happened to her,” Shumate said. “He’s going to be as contrary as possible.”

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

She said her daughter first notified her that Scott’s Topeka home was being raided. She could see it from a friend’s house.

“She could see the police with vehicles stayed in the yard — guns. They didn’t know he wasn’t there,” Shumate said.

Just last week, investigators tracked Scott to the Central American country of Belize, working at a BBQ restaurant. He had shaved his head and trimmed his beard.

“I can’t imagine he will cooperate with them in any shape or form,” Shumate said. “The running doesn’t surprise me because it goes into ‘self-preservation above all.’ ”

With Scott due to arrive at the county jail sometime Thursday night, it’s possible he could face a Douglas County judge for the first time as early as Friday afternoon.

Since he was arrested in Central America, it’s likely the judge would deem him a flight risk, refusing to offer a bond and keeping him in jail until trial.

