Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly to end the week, storm system ahead of Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold hangs on behind our latest system leaving us with cloudy skies, on and off flurries and highs in the 20s Friday.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Saturday will offer more sun by the afternoon but will stay cold. Sunday is the best day of the next week to get outdoors! Highs warm back near 30 with sunshine ahead of more chilly air to kick off next week.

Chance for white Christmas (wowt)

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday and will linger through Thursday. This comes with snow potential and will be our best shot at providing a white Christmas! This also drives in a round of intense cold that brings highs to the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.