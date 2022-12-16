Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly to end the week, storm system ahead of Christmas

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold hangs on behind our latest system leaving us with cloudy skies, on and off flurries and highs in the 20s Friday.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Saturday will offer more sun by the afternoon but will stay cold. Sunday is the best day of the next week to get outdoors! Highs warm back near 30 with sunshine ahead of more chilly air to kick off next week.

Chance for white Christmas
Chance for white Christmas(wowt)

Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday and will linger through Thursday. This comes with snow potential and will be our best shot at providing a white Christmas! This also drives in a round of intense cold that brings highs to the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

Latest News

Now that the weather's changing -- it might be time for new tires.
Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue
Road forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow chances through the Thursday AM commute, intense cold in sight
I-80 was re-opened at North Platte for westbound traffic Wednesday evening
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly with some snow showers later this afternoon