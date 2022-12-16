Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Department has taken a job as police chief of Shaker Heights, Ohio.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio.

The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday.

“He comes to Shaker Heights with a broad and impressive background in law enforcement, demonstrated commitment to community and inclusion, and strong interpersonal communication skills, all of which I view as critical for our next police chief,” Mayor David E. Weiss said in a DCSO news release. “He will be leading a department of skilled and dedicated professionals with a solid leadership team in place.”

Hudson plans to retire from his post in Douglas County in January.

“I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson said in the release. “Mayor Weiss has assembled a management team that is doing great things in Shaker Heights, and I look forward to being part of the team. I truly thank the Douglas County community for raising me, educating me, and allowing me in your homes, houses of worship, and businesses to do community engagement activities. I hope to leave a legacy of dedication, community service, and professional law enforcement services.”

