‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home.

However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up.

“The restaurant was about maybe half full maybe a little less than half full most of the customers were around this horseshoe area here,” Bohnenkamp said. ”It was pretty snowy.”

Matt Bohnenkamp is the owner he said he saw a car crash right into the front of the diner. It was so forceful it shattered the window and bent a wall.

“It pushed the booth and the table across and broke one our stools over here,” Bohnenkamp said.

The restaurant owner said he saw the car go Eastbound on State street. Then, he saw the car cross the intersection and that is when it crashed into the wall. People eating in the diner immediately got up and went to go help the driver.

“In light of the crash how everybody got together and helped everybody on the scene and the police officers were wonderful about it too,” Bohnenkamp said. “There were no injuries it was a miracle.”

Bohnenkamp said closing down the shop today would prevent a lot of people from sitting down and getting a nice meal.

“We opened up anyway at 6:30 a.m., business as usual,” Bohnenkamp said.

Business as usual at a place that’s been operating that way for years.

