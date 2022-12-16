Bennington man arrested for domestic terrorism in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WOWT) - A Bennington man is one of five people arrested for domestic terrorism in Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the five were arrested after a joint operation at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Atlanta News First reports the training center has recently been the site of public scrutiny. Critics claim the location will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Protesters set up treehouses in the forest in June to block the construction of the facility. Protesters occupied the location until local, state, and federal agencies raided the location Tuesday.

Police cleared out the forest using tear gas and pepper balls. They allegedly found explosive devices, gasoline, and road flares during a search.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also claimed several people threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMTs with rocks and bottles at the neighboring fire stations.

Five were arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail in Georgia.

Nicholas Olson, 25, of Bennington, Nebraska, was charged with domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property, and obstruction.

Francis Carroll, age 22, of Maine, was charged with criminal trespassing, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, interference with government property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Serena Hertel, 25, of California, was charged with criminal trespassing, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, obstruction, and inciting a riot.

Leonardo Vioselle, 20, of Georgia, was charged with criminal trespassing, domestic terrorism, and possession of tools of the crime.

Arieon Robinson, 22, of Wisconsin, was charged with criminal trespassing, obstruction, and domestic terrorism.

Georiga Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on his social media pages in response to the incident.

We will not rest when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice, and these arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that.



Great job, @GBI_GA, @Atlanta_Police, @DeKalbCountyPD, and other law enforcement involved in yesterday’s operation!https://t.co/C1u6WKI2i9 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 14, 2022

A joint investigation is still ongoing.

Atlanta News First contributed to this report.

