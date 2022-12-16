Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista South's Taylor Mauch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Mauch is team first and that team is 4-1. Papillion-La Vista South is led by Taylor in scoring, she very dangerous at the three point line but she contributes in many ways beyond hitting shots. She is the type of player that is always finding ways to effect the game and help her teammates. Her presence alone opens the floor for her teammates but it’s also her energy and communication that also breathes extra life into the Titans.

Taylor is a senior captian, a three-year starter and a four year varsity player. She never missed an offseason workout, regardless of what it was leading by example.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.