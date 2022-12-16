6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow potential followed by arctic air pouring south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A developing storm system diving through the plains followed by a large amount of arctic air will have a huge impact in our area in the middle of next week. I’ve made Wednesday and Thursday 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the threat to impact travel and bring dangerously cold air.

6 First Alert Weather Days (wowt)

The finer details of this forecast will be known next week as we get closer but in the big picture it looks like snow, wind and arctic air will cause problems over a larger portion of the upper Great Plains.

Snow is likely sometime Wednesday in our area from this, mostly likely in the PM hours. It will try to continue into early Thursday as well. The exact duration and amounts won’t be known until early next week though.

Midweek Snow (Wowt)

As of Friday morning, I’d put the odds of topping 1″ in the metro at about 60% and it would likely be a very light and fluffy snow.

Snow odds (wowt)

Behind the snow potential is a big blast of arctic air that could las several days. Thursday morning could very easily be the coldest of it though. with air temperatures well below zero and wind chills getting close to -30° in many parts of the area. It will try to moderate some into Christmas weekend but it will still be very cold over the entire holiday weekend.

Euro Wind Chills (WOWT)

Stay tuned through the weekend into early next week for the latest on this developing storm system and the impacts it could have in our area.

