1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages

(WGCL)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building near 105th and Fort Street.

When crews arrived they found the fire in an apartment unit. The fire was under control after a short time and crews found that the occupants weren’t home.

No injuries were reported. Damages caused by the fire were estimated at $40,000.

Dispatch told firefighters the blaze was allegedly started by the occupant’s boyfriend.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Willie Harris, was found and booked for charges including arson, theft, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and terroristic threats.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

Latest News

generic crash
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow potential followed by arctic air pouring south