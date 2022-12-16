1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building near 105th and Fort Street.

When crews arrived they found the fire in an apartment unit. The fire was under control after a short time and crews found that the occupants weren’t home.

No injuries were reported. Damages caused by the fire were estimated at $40,000.

Dispatch told firefighters the blaze was allegedly started by the occupant’s boyfriend.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Willie Harris, was found and booked for charges including arson, theft, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and terroristic threats.

