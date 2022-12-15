Woman killed in crash near Fremont

By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night.

Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt. Both alcohol and speed are factors in this crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.

