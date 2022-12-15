Union Pacific Railroad shipping limits generate complaints

Union Pacific logo
Union Pacific logo(Ian Mason/KNOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad.

The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday he’s concerned about the railroad’s increasing use of these embargoes. He says they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on it, and they haven’t seemed to help Union Pacific’s performance significantly.

Union Pacific ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018. The railroad says its embargoes are temporary and targeted measures that shouldn’t put an undue burden on a business.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

Latest News

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
Capitol Building
Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge
TC Energy crews responding to incident on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Washington County, Kansas.
Company reopens most of pipeline following Kansas oil spill