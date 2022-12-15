PACT Act provides help for combat veterans exposed to toxins

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The PACT Act finally and formally recognizes the often most unrecognizable dangers faced in combat like chemical weapons, Agent Orange, burn pits and radiation.

“When you’re in the Navy like I was, that’s big, because all of the navy ships had asbestos.”

Lavern Kucera served along with his brother in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War in 1971 and 1972. He said he’s grateful to have the chance to learn more at the PACT Act awareness event held in the VA Omaha-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Ambulatory Care Center.

“I went quite a few years without taking advantage of the VA benefits,” Kucera said. “but since (then) I’ve learned, you’re only as good as how much information as you’ve received.”

Its expected to be the first of many such opportunities to bring the information about PACT benefits - as well as other services - to veterans. The bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed signed into law by President Joe Biden August 10.

Those served in the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to toxins may not realize they are now in line for specific care or financial benefits. Many have died due to Agent Orange related illness, and their surviving spouses may be eligible to receive benefits, as well.

“There are many veterans out there that for years have wrestled with Agent Orange and its impact and have been told over and over again no, you’re not eligible, you’re not eligible,” VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System chief of staff Dr. David Williams said. “And I know they’re probably tired of coming back to us, but I would say please come back one more time, because the cancers, the heart disease, the high blood pressure, are all service related.”

With some 65,000 veterans already receiving services in Omaha, some might be concerned that the largest expansions of VA benefits in 30 years may put too much stress on the system, but they’ve been preparing for it.

“We did several things in advance of the benefits being signed into law,” VA Lincoln Regional Office executive director Kerrie Witty said. “We hired additional employees, we’ve been hiring for over a year now, and so we’ve been bringing employees on board to work the claims, process the claims, as well as go out and do the outreach and get the word out to veterans about the benefits, and survivors as well.”

PACT covers an expanded number of conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures and moving forward requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. Williams said the move serves as a form of promise.

“For some veterans, they may not have service connected conditions or health issues for years, so really this gives them a lifetime guarantee that the VA will protect them,” Williams said. He served as a medical operations squadron commander with the US Air Force and has been chief of staff in Omaha since 2016.

”We’re prepared to expand services for veterans, including oncology services, because a lot of the connected conditions are cancer, and we understand that,” Williams said. “To their credit, congress several years ago implemented the MISSION Act, so if we find that we are overwhelmed and we can’t care for veterans, we have a very robust community here in Omaha and Nebraska and we’re confident we can get them whatever care they need in the community if that’s what’s best for them.”

Veterans who may qualify for PACT benefits must first register by going to the va.gov website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.