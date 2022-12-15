Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather.

Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.

All collections should be completed by Saturday.

Missed collections should be reported to Omaha’s Solid Waste Hotline at (402) 444-5238.

