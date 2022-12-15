Omaha students build hovercrafts as introduction to STEM courses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha students are getting a small taste of what is possible in STEM fields thanks to a partnership between their school and a local non-profit organization.

Prairie STEM and Omaha Public Schools’ Nathan Hale Middle School have teamed up to introduce 6th and 7th graders to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math courses.

Wednesday, 6 News got a first look at the hovercrafts created by students, which were made in a four-week course with Prairie Stem, a non-profit based in Omaha that is centered around bringing STEM curriculum and projects to communities in the area that may not otherwise have access to it.

“We used wood, pool noodles, we also used nuts, bolts, tape, lots of tape,” says 6th grader Tenley Logsdon when asked what it took to make the air-powered hovercrafts with her classmates.

“STEM is often left behind and I feel like if we offer the opportunity to all students and not just a few, then they know that the sky is the limit, they can participate in any type of activity no matter who you are, where you come from, you can be great,” says the school’s Dean of Students, Nisha Davis, about the STEM project.

The project required students to work together as teams to design and plan the creation of their hovercraft and learn to use new tools and methods to make them come to life.

Prairie STEM organizers say the goal is to show that everyone can be successful in STEM fields, even if they don’t know where to start.

“When we first started it was a little nerve-wracking cause I didn’t know what was going on, but after a while, it was pretty fun,” says Logsdon.

“I thought I couldn’t work with tools and like build something like that,” says 7th grader Alanna Starks.

Students like Tenley and Alanna say because of projects like these, they’re more excited for their science and technology classes.

Prairie STEM director Michael Rasmussen says that’s exactly the point.

“Students may have never used you know any of this technology and getting to bring them a new opportunity to learn and realize something maybe they may not have realized they were interested in.”

Rasmussen says this is just a start - these hovercrafts can lead to much more.

“You know drone pilots, cyber security, VR development, all these cool emerging technologies, AI.”

Thursday night, the 6th and 7th graders at Hale Middle will face off in a competition to see which hovercraft will be hailed the victor during a school STEM night from 5:30-7 p.m.

Parents and families will get the chance to learn about more opportunities to get involved in STEM, and some students will be awarded STEM kits.

