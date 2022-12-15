Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter.

Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Laser pointers can temporarily blind pilots when aimed at aircraft. (Source: FBI/YouTube)

If convicted, Detty could be sentenced to as many as five years in prison with three years of supervised release; and a fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.