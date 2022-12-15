Omaha Central’s pep band steps in to support NCAA volleyball team in tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the halls of Omaha Central High School, you’ll hear percussion, brass, and even strings.

From the National Anthem to the Party Rock Anthem, the pep band is ready for its biggest performance yet. The University of San Diego is battling against the University of Texas for a volleyball championship in Omaha and needed a band.

“Everything is just manifesting this opportunity and it’s all coming to this awesome point to do this,” said Jack Adrian, a senior at Omaha Central.

Ross Paule is a tuba player and senior at Omaha Central. He said it’s a personal connection that helped the band secure this opportunity.

“My dad is the Creighton women’s soccer coach. He is the reason that we’re pretty much doing this. Which is insane because we played at his soccer games,” he said.

The band only had two days to get ready and their director told 6 News they rose to the occasion.

“When I need help, when school needs help, community needs service from us, we gather together and make it happen,” said Chiyo Trauernicht.

Since the NCAA only allows a certain number of band members, 30 out of 105 students were picked.

Many of them are seniors, especially since the pandemic took away their chances to perform as underclassmen.

“It made it really hard to stay involved because I can’t bring my tuba home. it’s at school here and we can’t go to school,” said Paule.

So, they said backing San Diego is a new memory they’ll be grateful to have.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to kind of end this band experience. And it’s just wonderful,” said Adrian.

