Officials: House fire that displaced Omaha family caused by unattended candle

Parents injured helping four kids escape; one child jumped off the roof
Four children and two adults were taken to the hospital, and an Omaha Police officer suffered smoke inhalation. Three animals died in the fire.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators said Thursday that an unattended candle is to blame for the fire that forced a family from their home last week.

The fire, officially ruled accidental, happened near North 28th and Vane streets on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials said everyone was out of the house before crews arrived, but four children and two adults were taken to the hospital — as was an Omaha Police officer, who was treated for smoke inhalation. A neighbor was also treated at the scene.

Sadly, two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

It took 30 minutes before the fire was declared “under control.”

It was a traumatic Tuesday night for a family of six, who needed to find another place to stay due to the extensive damage to the home, initially estimated to be more than $120,000.

Family friends told 6 News both parents shortly after the fire that the parents were left fighting for their lives.

“She was on a ventilator they had her in a medically induced coma,” said Marshall. “They had gotten her off the ventilator, but she still has an oxygen mask.”

The mother of the four was expected to be released from the hospital a few weeks later. Her husband Matthew Wren’s injuries were more severe; he was in critical condition and on a ventilator after the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Thursday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of blowing snow and gusty wind
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

Latest News

An Omaha nonprofit is helping single moms and their children this Christmas with gifts for...
North Omaha nonprofit hosting holiday store, resource fair for single mothers
Downtown businesses and hotels are benefiting from the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament.
Omaha businesses and hotels benefiting from NCAA volleyball Final Four
Downtown businesses and hotels are benefiting from the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament.
Omaha businesses, hotels benefiting from Final Four
A house fire in Omaha has been ruled accidental due to an unattended candle.
28th and Vane fire ruled accidental