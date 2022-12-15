Officials: House fire that displaced Omaha family caused by unattended candle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators said Thursday that an unattended candle is to blame for the fire that forced a family from their home last week.

The fire, officially ruled accidental, happened near North 28th and Vane streets on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials said everyone was out of the house before crews arrived, but four children and two adults were taken to the hospital — as was an Omaha Police officer, who was treated for smoke inhalation. A neighbor was also treated at the scene.

Sadly, two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

It took 30 minutes before the fire was declared “under control.”

It was a traumatic Tuesday night for a family of six, who needed to find another place to stay due to the extensive damage to the home, initially estimated to be more than $120,000.

Family friends told 6 News both parents shortly after the fire that the parents were left fighting for their lives.

“She was on a ventilator they had her in a medically induced coma,” said Marshall. “They had gotten her off the ventilator, but she still has an oxygen mask.”

The mother of the four was expected to be released from the hospital a few weeks later. Her husband Matthew Wren’s injuries were more severe; he was in critical condition and on a ventilator after the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.