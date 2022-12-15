North Omaha nonprofit hosting holiday store, resource fair for single mothers

Project Intentional’s Winter Wonderland Emporium set for this weekend
An Omaha nonprofit is helping single moms and their children this Christmas with gifts for under the tree.
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms will do some Christmas shopping this weekend on the Abide campus in north Omaha.

The Winter Wonderland Emporium Holiday Store is sponsored by the nonprofit Project Intentional. Close to 600 mothers participated in last year’s event.

This year, volunteers unloaded truckloads of toys, clothes, and books as they prepare for 650 parents and more than 1,700 children.

The event focuses on single mothers and provides them with more than just help for the holidays.

“We’re really passionate about making sure that all of our events have local nonprofits,” said Becca Starks of Project Intentional. “So our event this coming weekend will have about 20 nonprofits. And we want to ensure that moms come and whatever their need is that they have that’s met, whether that’s housing, domestic violence, diapers, wipes, formula.”

This year’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Abide Omaha campus near 45th and Wirt streets.

Before the mothers shop for free clothes, toys, and books for their children, they will visit 12 of the nonprofit booths to collect tickets and get information on resources available to them year-round.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Thursday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of blowing snow and gusty wind
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

Latest News

Officials: House fire that displaced Omaha family caused by unattended candle
Downtown businesses and hotels are benefiting from the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament.
Omaha businesses and hotels benefiting from NCAA volleyball Final Four
Downtown businesses and hotels are benefiting from the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament.
Omaha businesses, hotels benefiting from Final Four
A house fire in Omaha has been ruled accidental due to an unattended candle.
28th and Vane fire ruled accidental