North Omaha nonprofit hosting holiday store, resource fair for single mothers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms will do some Christmas shopping this weekend on the Abide campus in north Omaha.

The Winter Wonderland Emporium Holiday Store is sponsored by the nonprofit Project Intentional. Close to 600 mothers participated in last year’s event.

This year, volunteers unloaded truckloads of toys, clothes, and books as they prepare for 650 parents and more than 1,700 children.

The event focuses on single mothers and provides them with more than just help for the holidays.

“We’re really passionate about making sure that all of our events have local nonprofits,” said Becca Starks of Project Intentional. “So our event this coming weekend will have about 20 nonprofits. And we want to ensure that moms come and whatever their need is that they have that’s met, whether that’s housing, domestic violence, diapers, wipes, formula.”

This year’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Abide Omaha campus near 45th and Wirt streets.

Before the mothers shop for free clothes, toys, and books for their children, they will visit 12 of the nonprofit booths to collect tickets and get information on resources available to them year-round.

