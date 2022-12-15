Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

Capitol Building
Capitol Building(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol.

A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, Iowa, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends that she serve anywhere from probation and six months in prison.

