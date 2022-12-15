Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow chances through the Thursday AM commute, intense cold in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have a better chance for snow showers Thursday morning timing out to arrive ahead of the AM commute. Snow will continue through the morning drive. Combined with gusty winds this may create times of low visibility and slick roads. Snow should arrive to the Metro between 5-7 AM giving it time to create some slick areas on the roads before drivers head out.

Thursday AM snow (wowt)

We have made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of the potential commute impacts due to the timing.

6FAWD Thursday (wowt)

Accumulation in the Metro stays under an inch but to the N and NE especially we’ll see a better chance for up to 3″ where snow arrives first and continues later into the day.

Snow potential (wowt)

While the Metro is done by the afternoon areas to the N and NE still have ongoing snow which could linger into the evening.

Thursday PM snow (wowt)

Cold settles in late week with a fall to the 20s. Another round of brutally cold air arrives next week that will drop highs to the teens and eventually the single digits ahead of Christmas.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.