Dani Busboom Kelly returns to Nebraska in Final Four

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a second straight trip to the national semifinals for Dani Busboom Kelly and the Louisville Cardinals. The former Huskers player and assistant coach is seeking her first national championship leading this program. To do it and reach the final game the Cardinals will have to beat one of the best in the country, which how it goes this time of year. Louisville will face Pittsburgh in the second game Thursday night at CHI Health Center, the two teams split two previous matches this season.

Dani has led the Cardinals program since 2017 and sports an impressive 145–32 record, with a .819 winning percentage. The Cardinals won two outright ACC championships and shared two championships in her six years.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.