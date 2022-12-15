Company reopens most of pipeline following Kansas oil spill

TC Energy crews responding to incident on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Washington County, Kansas.
TC Energy crews responding to incident on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Washington County, Kansas.(TC Energy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The operator of a pipeline with a large onshore crude oil spill has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture.

Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that its Keystone system has restarted operations from Canada to southern Nebraska and from there to south-central Illinois. It also is operating the pipeline from northern Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

The Dec. 7 spill forced the company to shut down the Keystone system and dumped about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

Latest News

Union Pacific logo
Union Pacific Railroad shipping limits generate complaints
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
Capitol Building
Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge
Crime (GFX)
Woman killed in crash near Fremont