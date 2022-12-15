6 First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of blowing snow and gusty wind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On & off snow showers will try to coat the roads in spots and lead to slick road conditions at times as well. Not only for the morning but likely well into the afternoon as well. That is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday First Alert Day (wowt)

Those on and off snow showers may add up to near 1″ in a few spots around the metro with a little more possible north and northeast of the metro. Just enough to coat the roads and cause some issue on random roadways through the viewing area.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Snow Chances (WOWT)

It will be a wind driven snow as well with gusts up to 45 mph possible, especially on the Nebraska side of the river. Most of the gusts in the metro will top out 30-35 mph causing snow to blow over the road and stick at times too.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s all day as well so no melting without a little help from the salt and brine.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

It will taper off to just random flurries overnight into Friday so don’t be surprised by snowflakes flying well into Friday either. Cold air is locked in place for the foreseeable future. Winter has taken over!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.