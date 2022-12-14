World War II veteran turns 103; now his family shares his story

The veteran, Lou Breci grew up in South Omaha and served in the war alongside his brother, Fred Breci
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local World War II veteran turned 103 years old. The veteran, Lou Breci grew up in South Omaha and served in the war alongside his brother, Fred Breci.

Lou Breci was a pilot and flew forty-five to forty missions in Germany during the war. His nephew Fred Breci described his uncle as a role model.

“He’s always been a mainstay in my life,” Breci said.

Breci said after serving his time in the war, Lou ran a grocery store business along with his brother.

“They both are very strong and very brave people they had challenges in the war and out of the war,” Breci said.

Lou hopes you can help him celebrate by wishing him a happy birthday.

